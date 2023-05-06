Modi to join Macron for France’s national day

PARIS: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for France´s Bastille Day military parade on July 14, the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday.
Following in the footsteps of other world leaders wooed by Macron such as former US president Donald Trump, the gesture towards Modi and India comes as France looks to shore up alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.
Modi´s presence -- and Indian forces´ participation in the parade -- would mark “a new phase in the strategic partnership between France and India,” Macron´s Elysee Palace office said. The two nations would “set new objectives for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.
Like the US and other Western nations, France sees developments in the Indo-Pacific as crucial to the future geopolitical balance of power and is stepping up engagement in the region.
