One dead in Nepal helicopter crash

KATHMANDU: One person was killed and four were injured when a helicopter crashed on Friday in eastern Nepal, officials said, the latest in a string of aviation accidents in the country.

The chopper had dropped off goods for a hydroelectricity project in Sankhuwasabha and was heading to another destination in the same district. “Two helicopters were deployed to rescue five people injured soon after the crash, including the pilot. We have (to) report that one person has died,” said Jagannath Niroula, a spokesman for Nepal´s civil aviation authority.

Three people were being airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment, Niroula said. The fourth person was also being brought to the capital. The spokesman said he had not received details on the cause of the crash. Nepal has a booming private helicopter industry, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited or non-existent.