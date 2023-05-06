Russian court orders arrest of theatre director

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Friday ordered the arrest of a theatre director and a playwright on charges of “justifying terrorism” over an award-winning play about Russian women recruited online to marry radical Islamists in Syria.

Director Yevgeniya Berkovich and author Svetlana Petriychuk were placed in custody until July 4, Russian news agencies reported. The case comes as Moscow has launched an unprecedented crackdown on dissent at home as troops fight in Ukraine and as much of the Russian arts community has fled the country.

Berkovich is also an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin´s more than year-long Ukraine offensive, publishing poems criticising the military campaign. Unlike many members of Russia´s liberal arts scene, the 38-year-old refused to leave the country during the offensive.