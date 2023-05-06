Nigerian troops find two Chibok girls abducted nine years ago

KANO, Nigeria: Nigerian troops have found two of the more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram jihadists nine years ago, bringing to 14 the abducted girls found by troops in recent years, the military said.

Dozens of Boko Haram militants stormed the Chibok girls´ boarding school in April 2014 in northeast Borno state and herded 276 pupils aged 12 - 17 into trucks in a mass abduction that generated global outrage.

Fifty seven of the girls managed to escape by jumping off the trucks shortly after their abduction while 80 were released in exchange for some detained Boko Haram commanders following back-channel talks with the Nigerian government.

A few of the girls were found mostly with children for Boko Haram fighters, but 96 still remain missing and are believed to have been forced to marry jihadist fighters. On Thursday, the military commander fighting jihadists in the northeast presented Hauwa Maltha and Esther Marcus before journalists in the regional capital Maiduguri ,where the duo have been kept since their rescue on April 21.