French region’s drought prompts pool sale ban

TOULOUSE, France: The French government said on Friday it would ban the sale of above-ground swimming pools in a southern region because of persistent drought.
Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu said the Pyrenees-Orientales could not afford to allow people to fill their pools while the region was suffering from a water shortage. The rule is part of new crisis measures coming into force on May 10, he said.
Much of southern France is in the grip of a drought, more severe than any other since 1959, according to regional prefect Rodrigue Furcy. If people were allowed to purchase pools “they may be tempted to fill them even when it´s not allowed”, Bechu told the RTL broadcaster.
“On the basis of what´s happening with nature, and the situation that we´re in, people are going to have to get used to the idea that global warming is happening right now,” Bechu said. The measures to save water already in force include a ban on people watering their lawns and flowers or washing their car.
BUKAVU, DR Congo: More than 100 people have died after heavy rains and flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of...
AMMAN: Syria should soon be able to return to the Arab League but many challenges lie ahead in resolving the...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong national security police seized an “exhibit” on Friday that has been identified by local...
GENEVA: The UN warned on Friday that large numbers of children were dying in the Sudan conflict, pointing to reports...
MADRID: The extreme heat that engulfed the Iberian peninsula and parts of north Africa last week would have been...
PARIS: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for France´s Bastille Day...