French region’s drought prompts pool sale ban

TOULOUSE, France: The French government said on Friday it would ban the sale of above-ground swimming pools in a southern region because of persistent drought.

Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu said the Pyrenees-Orientales could not afford to allow people to fill their pools while the region was suffering from a water shortage. The rule is part of new crisis measures coming into force on May 10, he said.

Much of southern France is in the grip of a drought, more severe than any other since 1959, according to regional prefect Rodrigue Furcy. If people were allowed to purchase pools “they may be tempted to fill them even when it´s not allowed”, Bechu told the RTL broadcaster.

“On the basis of what´s happening with nature, and the situation that we´re in, people are going to have to get used to the idea that global warming is happening right now,” Bechu said. The measures to save water already in force include a ban on people watering their lawns and flowers or washing their car.