Iraq security forces seize 12 million benzhexol pills

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces said on Friday they had seized 12 million pills of the antispasmodic drug benzhexol, used in the treatment of Parkinson´s disease but also abused as a hallucinogen. National Security officers recovered the haul from a warehouse in east Baghdad in an operation in which they also made six arrests. Iraqi security forces have intensified anti-narcotics operations in recent months, with several high-profile seizures reported.
