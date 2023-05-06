 
Saturday May 06, 2023
Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre

By AFP
May 06, 2023

MOMBASA, Kenya: A Kenyan cult leader accused of inciting and possibly forcing his followers to starve themselves to death appeared in court on Friday in connection with the deaths of more than 100 people found buried in mass graves.

The deeply religious Christian-majority country has been stunned by the discovery of the graves last month near the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi, in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre”.