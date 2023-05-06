Record-breaking Babar Azam helps Pakistan amass 334-6

KARACHI: The crowd at the National Stadium wasn't a big one but those present were lucky enough to witness a special knock from Babar Azam as he became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 One-day International runs on Friday.

Babar, the world's top batter in the 50-over format, scored a 117-ball 107 -- his 18th ODI ton -- and in the process helped Pakistan amass 334-6 in the fourth ODI against New Zealand after being put into bat by the tourists.

His heroics helped add some significance to an otherwise dead rubber as Pakistan have already wrapped up a 3-0 series-winning triumph. Babar continued his record-breaking spree in ODIs as he broke South Africa's Hashim Amla´s record during his superbly-crafted knock.

When Babar reached 19 in his 97th innings in 99 One-day internationals he completed 5,000 runs, improving on Amla´s feat of reaching the milestone in 101 innings from 104 matches. He added 50 for the second wicket with Shan Masood (44), 127 for the fourth wicket with Agha Salman (58) and another 41 for the sixth with Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 28.

Babar, who has been the number one batter on the International Cricket Council for the last two years, knocked 10 boundaries before he was caught at deep mid-wicket off debutant Ben Lister in the 48th over.

He is the 14th Pakistani to complete 5,000 or more runs in ODI cricket, with former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq at the top of the list with 11,701 runs. Babar is also the fastest to 18 ODI hundreds, beating Amla´s record of 18 hundreds in 102 innings.