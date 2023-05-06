Games torch to be lit today in Karachi

LAHORE: The Olympic Torch for the 34th National Games 2023 will be kindled at the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar in Karachi on Saturday (today).

Karachi hosted the First National Games which were inaugurated by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The torch will then be transported to the venue of the National Games in a ceremonial manner in accordance with the traditions of the Olympic Games.

“The Olympic torch relay symbolizes the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect. It is a significant part of the Olympic Games tradition and brings people together from all walks of life. The torch relay is an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and diversity and highlight the importance of sports in promoting unity and harmony,” the POA said on Friday.

“In keeping with these values, the Torch Relay will create harmony and friendship among the provinces and the country, as people from different parts of Pakistan come together to celebrate the National Games.

The relay will also provide an opportunity for athletes, officials, and spectators to interact and build lasting friendships,” it said. On Friday the torch will be lit up at Mazar-e-Quaid and then it will be taken to the Iqra University and Sir Syed University. On May 7, the torch will move to Peshawar. On May 8, the torch will be carried via traditional tongas around the city from Sports Directorate and KP Olympic Association office. It will be followed by the ceremony at the Governor House, Peshawar.

On May 9, the torch will be handed over to the Islamabad Olympic Association at Kund River by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association. On May 10, a ceremony will be held at the PSB Sports Complex, Islamabad, and the torch will be moved to Muzaffarabad, AJK, on May 11 and a ceremony will be conducted at Muzaffarabad.