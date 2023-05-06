Dope tests on massive scale planned during National Games

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) plan to conduct dope tests on a massive scale during the 34th National Games slated to be held at Quetta from May 22-30.

Sources told ‘The News’ that bodybuilders, wrestlers, weightlifters and athletes, especially, will be on the radar of the country’s sports governing bodies who aim to keep clean the sporting environment of the country. Doping scandals have inflicted a huge damage on the country’s sports during the last few years. Sources said that the POA has written three letters to the PSB relating to the dope tests in the 34th National Games.

Sources said that the POA has told the Board to control doping during the National Games after taking permission from the world anti-doping agency (WADA). The POA, sources said, has told the Board that it is the Board’s responsibility and it should conduct at least 200 random dope tests during the biennial spectacle which Quetta is set to organise.

Sources said that the PSB’s NADO structure has been approved by the PSB Board and now it should do its job after taking permission from WADA. Mehboob and his nephew Naeem had claimed golds in the SAG while Samiullah had clinched bronze.

Last year Pakistan’s seven kabaddi players failed dope tests and were suspended. Moreover, six top weightlifters, including Olympian Talha Talib, were suspended last year for violating various doping laws. A few months ago Pakistan’s highly talented young wrestler Ali Asad was also stripped of his bronze medal which he had claimed in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games for failing dope test.

“I remember when we last time conducted dope tests during our national championship it left a good impact as players were very careful then,” a senior official of a federation told ‘The News’ . Pakistan will feature in the 19th Asian Games in China later this summer and conducting dope tests during the National Games will make the athletes take extra care and avoid using drugs.