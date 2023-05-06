Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title

UDINE, Italy: Napoli finally ended their long wait to win Italy´s Serie A on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at Udinese secured their third league title with a record-equalling five games to play.

Thousands of fans in Udine, at the Stadio Maradona in Naples and all around southern Italy´s biggest city exploded with joy at the final whistle as 33 years of waiting came to an end. Supporters streamed onto the pitch at the Dacia Arena to celebrate after a season dominated by Luciano Spalletti´s side, creating moments of tension with home fans not happy at such open partying on their ground.

Victor Osimhen scored the decisive goal as Napoli´s current stars came back from trailing to Sandi Lovric´s opener at half-time and emulated the teams led by Diego Maradona which won the league in 1987 and 1990.

Spalletti and his squad will receive an emotional welcome when they return to Naples, where the partying is set to continue to until at least their next home fixture against Fiorentina on Sunday evening.

It was appropriate that Osimhen was the man to take Napoli over the line as the Nigeria striker has had the best season of his career and been key to Napoli´s historic charge to glory. Osimhen´s title-deciding strike was his 22nd goal in 28 league appearances and rightly caused bedlam among the massed ranks of away fans who took over Udine.

Napoli´s 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio leaves them with a month-long parade between now and the end of the season which will allow their long-suffering supporters to fully unload more than a generation of frustration.

Napoli were straight on the front foot but as on Sunday looked worryingly bereft of ideas in the final third, and the away side were stunned in the 13th minute following the first spell of play in Udinese´s favour.

Lovric was given the freedom of the penalty area after being fed by Destiny Udogie, and the Slovenia midfielder took advantage by placing a lovely shot in the top corner. Lovric stung the fingers of former Udine youth product Alex Meret in the Napoli goal just after the half-hour mark, by which point Napoli hadn´t created a single goalscoring opportunity.

Seconds later Osimhen, who looked like Napoli´s only hope of scoring in the opening period, headed a deep cross just the wrong side of the post. And in the 52nd minute the 24-year-old stepped up as so often he has this season to unleash a wave of relief and blue smoke from the stands with his 27th goal in all competitions.

Osimhen was on hand to ram home the leveller when, after a corner, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia´s low shot was blocked and fell to the clinical striker. He had the ball in the net again in the 67th minute but was denied by referee Rosario Abisso who rightly whistled for a foul by Eljif Elmas. But by that point the fans grew ever more sure that Thursday night would be the night, chanting victory songs in Udine while flares billowed and fireworks were set off at the other end of the country.

‘Napoli seal Scudetto with Maradona’s help’ Luciano Spalletti said on Thursday that Diego Maradona was watching over Napoli and helped his old club finally secure a Serie A title which had been missing since the Argentine icon´s playing days. Maradona, who died in 2020, is considered by many the greatest ever footballer and he spent his peak years at Napoli, where he won two league titles and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

Homages to Maradona can be found all over Naples and he is considered a patron saint by a football-mad city whose team had never reached the same heights since his departure in 1991.

"They (the fans) have seen great coaches and great players, they´re supporters who watched Maradona play, and probably some kind of protection from him has led to this result," coach Spalletti told DAZN.

Napoli won their third Scudetto after a 1-1 draw at Udinese which gave them a 16-point lead over Lazio with five matches to play. It is the first Italian league title of Spalletti´s long and eventful coaching career, and the charismatic Tuscan was almost overcome with emotion as he can no longer be considered Italian football´s nearly man. He dedicated the win to his family and in particular to his brother Marcello, who died four years ago, almost bursting into tears when thinking about his late sibling. "I dedicate this to the players, who deserved this moment of happiness. Then to all the fans -- Naples, this is for you!"