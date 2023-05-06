PVF sends list of three foreign coaches to PSB

LAHORE: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has sent the names of three foreign coaches with solid credentials to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) as per the latter’s advice.

It is expected that PVF will be able to hire a foreign coach in the near future with the assistance of the Board as the country needs one to prepare both the senior and junior teams for the continental engagements, including the Asian Games pencilled in for September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The three names submitted with the Board include Iranian coach Ali Pour Aroji, who worked with the PVF for one month before Ramadan and the federation is also satisfied with his performance. But it has been learnt that Aroji is interested in coaching only the senior team. Aroji, who is a level III coach, has worked with the Bangladesh national team and has served as an assistant coach of Iran senior team when the world’s great coach Julio Velasco of Argentina was its (Iran) head coach.

“We have forwarded to the PSB the case of three foreign coaches,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’ on Friday. “They are Aroji and two Brazilian coaches, Sergio Cunha and Issanaye Ramires Ferraz,” he said.

“I am going to Islamabad in the next two days and will hold a meeting with the Board and hopefully we will be able to hire a suitable coach,” Yaqoob said. “We want to hire the coach as early as possible. I wanted to have a foreign coach before the 34th National Games so that he could also witness matches but it could not be made possible,” he said.

“We plan to hire the services of foreign coach for a year,” Yaqoob was quick to add. Issanaye is currently the head coach of Shabab Al Ahli of the UAE. Besides having served as an assistant coach of Brazil, he also remained head coach of Bahrain national team.

This is a very crucial year for Pakistan senior team as the brigade will feature in the 22nd Asian Championship in Tehran to be held from August 18-26 and the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, in September and October. The PVF plans to hold a camp of both senior and junior teams in Islamabad immediately after the National Games volleyball event which will be held in Quetta from May 15-20.

“On May 20 our event will come to an end and we will tell the boys to assemble in Islamabad for the camp by May 22,” Yaqoob said. The PVF is working on building the senior team for achieving its vision 2028. The federation wants to see its side in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.