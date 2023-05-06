Child accomplice caught on CCTV as man robs bakery

Karachi has once again been hit by an unusual incident of robbery as a young man along with a minor boy was caught in CCTV footage robbing a bakery in PIB Colony.
The footage shows the man arriving at the bakery on a motorcycle with the boy. Wearing a cap, the robber threatened the shopkeeper at gunpoint and snatched cash from the counter. The man then quickly returned to the motorcycle with the bag of cash and rode away.
The footage has created a sense of shock among the people. The police have taken notice of the incident and registered a case. They are investigating the matter and trying to identify the suspects involved in the robbery.
