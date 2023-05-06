Man shot dead by muggers in Orangi

A young man was gunned down by robbers in a mugging bid in Orangi Town on Friday. Meanwhile, an alleged dacoit was killed and another injured by a citizen in North Nazimabad.

Naveed Shahid, 25, was shot dead within the Pakistan Bazaar police’s limits. The incident took place on Friday night near Ghazala School in Orangi Town Sector 14-C. Upon receiving the information, police said they immediately rushed to the scene where they found a young man lying critically wounded.

He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he was pronounced dead. The deceased had received a bullet wound in his upper torso that became the cause of his death. During the investigation, it was found that the deceased youth was a resident of the same area. He was present on the location when two armed men riding a motorcycle arrived and attempted to snatch his valuables.

He, however, attempted to overpower a robber, which prompted the second robber to shoot him. The robbers fled the scene after the firing.

Dacoit killed

In another incident, an unidentified robber was gunned down and another injured by the firing of a citizen within the North Nazimabad police’s limits. The shooting took place on Friday night near Five Star Chowrangi. Police said they were patrolling the area when they received the information about firing near Five Star Chowrangi.

They rushed to the location where they found two alleged robbers lying wounded after being shot by a citizen. With the help of rescue teams, police shifted the two men to a hospital where one of them was pronounced dead and the other was admitted in a critical state.

During the investigations, it was revealed that the two men were robbing citizens near Five Star Chowrangi when a citizen who possessed a licensed pistol opened fire on them. Police said they had also seized two pistols and snatched mobile phones from the suspects’ possession. However, the identities of the killed and injured robbers are yet to be ascertained.

Police encounter

Within the limits of the Manghopir police station, an alleged encounter took place between police and robbers near Chilghazi Cut, Manghopir.

After an exchange of fire, police said, a robber identified as Kamran Masood was arrested in an injured state while his accomplice escaped. Police claimed to have seized a pistol, two mobile phones and motorcycle from the possession of the arrested man and shifted him to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, Imran, 32, died in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area after his weapon accidentally went off. The incident took place on Friday evening at a house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 14. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Student robbed

A viral CCTV footage showed a girl being robbed by suspects on a motorcycle. The video footage captured suspects snatching a purse from a woman in Liaquatabad. The robbers got off the moving motorcycle and forcibly took the purse from the passerby girl. The victim resisted the robbery as much as she could. Unfortunately, the purse fell on the ground during the struggle. The suspects then picked up the purse and fled the scene.

The faces of the motorcycle-riding suspects are clearly visible in the footage, which has been shared on social media.