IO given last chance to file charge sheet against two ‘facilitators’ in cop’s murder case

An anti-terrorism court has given the last chance to the investigating officer to submit the final charge sheet in a case pertaining to the murder of a policeman in the Defence area.

Police Constable Abdul Rehman, 34, was allegedly shot dead by Khurram Nisar when the cop stopped his car on suspicion of trying to abduct a girl on the night of November 21, 2022. Nisar, who had dual nationality, fled to Sweden hours after the incident. His brother-in-law Amir Qadeer and driver Aurangzeb were arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence and facilitating the murder suspect to flee aboard.

As the case came up for hearing before the ATC-VII judge, the investigating officer, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, submitted an application requesting more time to submit the final charge sheet. Adjourning the hearing until May 9, the judge gave him the last chance to file the final challan against Amir Qadeer and Aurangzeb, who are out on bail.

The court has already initiated proceedings of proclamation and attachment of properties of the fleeing suspect under sections 87 and 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to the prosecution, the victim along with another cop was on motorcycle patrol when they heard screams of a woman from a car that zoomed past on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer near a 26th Street traffic signal at around 11:30pm. Constable Rehman chased the car and got it stopped near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and sat on the front seat of the car. In the meantime, the woman got off the vehicle and disappeared. The driver drove to Phase V Extension where he pulled over and the two exchanged hot words.

Then the suspect opened fire at Rehman, who also returned the fire, but he suffered a fatal bullet injury and fell down on the road. An FIR was registered at the Clifton police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shabbir.

Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), and 109 (abetment) of the PPC were later incorporated in the case.