Matric exams to begin in Sindh on 8th

The Sindh government has announced the annual matriculation exams will start across the province, including Karachi, on May 8.
Minister for Educational Boards Ismail Rahoo said that the exams of ninth and tenth graders would be conducted from May 8 in Sindh. The exams will be conducted in two shifts in all divisions of the province and a schedule for them has been issued.
Addressing K-Electric, Rahoo demanded that the exam centres should not be subjected to loadshedding due to an increase in the heat intensity in the province. He said more than 700,000 male and female students would participate in the matriculation examinations in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas divisions.
He said the incharges of the examination centres would provide facilities, including drinking water, to the students, and security wouldbe tightened inside and outside the centres to prevent the copy culture.
