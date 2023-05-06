CITY PULSE

Khud Kalami
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muntehaa Azad and Amir Taj. Titled ‘Khud Kalami: Soliloquy’, the show will run at the gallery until May 8. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Unfolding Stories
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ujala Hayat and Marwa Hafeez. Titled ‘Unfolding Stories’, the show will run at the gallery until May 11. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Artist-Book
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Ayaz Jokhio, Ayesha Naveed, Arsalan Nasir, Haider Ali, Khalid Soomro, Mahreen Zuberi, Munawar Ali Syed, Raheela Abro, Shazia Qureshi, Sheema Khan, SM Raza and Yasmeen Salman. Titled ‘Artist-Book’, the show will run at the gallery until May 12. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Unforgotten Moon
The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Rabbani, Abdullah Qureshi, Amna Rahman, Amra Khan, Faraz Aamer Khan, Natasha Malik, Nisha Hasan, Sahyr Sayed, Shehzil Malik, Shehzad Noor and Zainab Zulfiqar. Titled ‘The Unforgotten Moon: Liberating Art from Guantánamo Bay’, the show will run at the gallery until May 15. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.
