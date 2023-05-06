SHCBA’s Hyderabad chapter demands reconstitution of SC

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court Bar Association’s Hyderabad chapter has unanimously passed a resolution demanding reconstitution of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It says the composition of the SC must be based on the basis of equality of the provinces in order to make the interpretation of constitution and law acceptable to all federating units.

Hyderabad SHCBA President Yousuf Leghari presented the resolution that says the Federation of Pakistan is composed of its constituent units, i.e. provinces, which confer certain functions on the federal government and other federal entities in the federal legislative list of the constitution.

In addition, all institutions under the constitution, except the National Assembly, including Upper House (Senate), Council of Common Interest, National Finance Commission and Election Commission of Pakistan, are based on the equality of the provinces, says the resolution.

Further, in order to adjudicate disputes, two or more provincial and federal governments, the original jurisdiction of Article 184 of the constitution has been conferred on the Supreme Court of Pakistan, so it must be composed of on the basis of equality among the provinces, as in any dispute between two or more provinces or the federal government, all the provinces have an equal stake and interest, says the resolution.

It observes that the SC’s composition is fundamentally against the federal character and spirit of the constitution, and one province has preponderance.

That is why, Leghari says, there is a crisis-like situation, and the jurisdiction of the provinces to enforce fundamental rights under Article 199 has been taken over by the SC under Article 184 (3) of the constitution. Talking to The News on Friday, he said the Islamabad High Court exists for the federation, yet the provinces are being ignored.

He said the monopoly of one province led to the death sentence given to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in the past. The constitution and law give equal rights to the provinces, so the SC should be reconstituted, he said.