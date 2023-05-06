Sindh resents lack of representation on federal regulatory bodies

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, in a letter to the federal government, has resented the lack of representation of the provincial government on energy regulatory bodies.

He has said the excessive increase in gas meter charges announced recently is worrisome and it has become very difficult for household consumers to pay gas bills. The minister says that the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) under the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority is charging an excessive rent for slow meters from the public and any move to increase the gas bills will cause economic problems for the common man.

According to the letter, these actions of the SSGC will worsen the living conditions of a large section of the society, and the Sindh government has convinced the federal government several times for the representation of the provinces on the regulatory bodies and at the SSGC.

Shaikh has further said that the lack of representation of Sindh on the federal regulatory bodies is unfortunate and the gas distribution in the province has to be done by the relevant company.

He says Sindh is the largest natural gas producing province in Pakistan, which accounts for 63 per cent of the country's total production. He says that Sindh has more rights to the natural resources of the province under Article 158 and the non-implementation of the constitutional provisions is leading to a sense of deprivation in the province.

In the letter, the minister has requested the federal government to review the decision to increase the meter rent charges. He has also called for ensuring consultation with all stakeholders in formulating the future gas pricing mechanism so as to eliminate the fear of unfair pricing to alleviate public suffering.