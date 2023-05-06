CTD arrests ‘MQM-L’s target killer’

The Counter-Terrorist Department (CTD) of the Sindh police carried out an operation at Naurus Chowrangi in the SITE Area and arrested an alleged target killer belonging to a political party on Friday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Faraz alias Cheetah, belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and is a member of the Aligarh sector target killer team.

He said the suspect had been involved in numerous cases and offences of serious nature, including acts of terrorism. The CTD spokesperson further said that Faraz alias Cheetah’s accomplice, Faraz alias Fauji, had been arrested earlier. He added that the arrested suspect was involved in the murder of three people, including a policeman, back in 2014. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are under way.