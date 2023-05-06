The parliaments of foreign countries are now discussing Pakistan’s political mess. This reflects the concern the international community has in terms of the worsening political, economic and social crisis inside Pakistan. It has been a steep downslide particularly since the removal of Imran Khan from power slightly more than a year ago; record inflation, rising cost of business, rupee depreciation, judicial crisis, etc, are some of the key contributors.

It seems there is a wider realization and a kind of agreement on the challenges Pakistan is facing. We feel satisfied that at least the issues of the nation are identified after seven decades. The identification of the problem is half the solution. All eyes are on state institutions and politicians to steer the ship out of troubled waters.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne, Australia