The Punjab social security department has not finalized merit-based scholarships for the past four years, resulting in undue financial burden on parents who are paying for their children's university fees. The delay in finalizing these scholarships could be attributed to various factors such as bureaucratic red tape, lack of resources, or even mismanagement. Whatever the cause may be, it is essential that the relevant authorities take immediate action to resolve this issue as soon as possible.
Parents who are currently paying for their children's university fees are undoubtedly facing a significant financial burden, which could have long-term implications for their financial stability. This delay in scholarship disbursement affects not only the students but also their families, who may have to make significant sacrifices to support their children's education. The government should establish an efficient system to ensure that merit scholarships are disbursed on time, and students are not deprived of their right to education.
Shehzad Hussain Bhatti
Islamabad
