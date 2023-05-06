A divided society

The gap between the rich and the poor is widening at an alarming rate. It is simply unjust that some people should have so much while others have so little. This goes against the very principles of fairness and equality that our society is founded on. Also, research has shown that income inequality is associated with a range of negative outcomes, including poor health, low social mobility, and increased crime.

We need to take a comprehensive approach that looks at the root causes of income inequality. Solutions to address this issue may include policies to increase access to education and training, measures to reduce discrimination in the workplace, and initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to affordable healthcare and other basic necessities.

Khadija Ali

Lahore