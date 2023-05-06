Calling Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s attendance, message and conduct at the SCO meet in Goa anything but a success would be criticism just for the sake of it. While at the SCO event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke about the weaponization of terrorism “for diplomatic point scoring”. Although he said this without naming India, prior to Bhutto’s speech, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had also addressed the SCO and said “there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism”. Sticking to Pakistan’s message of peace and collective responsibility, Pakistan’s foreign minister chose to remind the event that eradicating terror requires not only a “comprehensive approach but also a collective approach” and that when great powers play the role of peacemaker, the potential of peace will be unlocked. Indeed, in a polarized world such as ours – with great powers literally at war (direct and indirect) with each other – what hope is there for peace without treating everything, including terrorism, as a challenge that needs to be resolved through dialogue and not weaponization of violence? Pakistan has also reaffirmed its commitment to Afghanistan, the foreign minister saying that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is key not only to regional integration and economic cooperation but also to global peace. Bhutto also highlighted the climate change issue, and talked about enhancing regional connectivity as the SCO “could be a key platform for taking the vision of Eurasian connectivity to the next level”.

These are important words by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who chose to emphasize peace but also remind the gathering that “unilateral and illegal measures by states in violation of international law and Security Council resolutions run counter to the SCO objectives”. The SCO, like the European Union, has the potential for a lot of multilateral actions between its member-states as two large and powerful countries, China and Russia, are its key members. Unlike Saarc, which has not had much success due to the hostilities between India and Pakistan, the SCO can still get many issues sorted because of China and Russia. This is why Pakistan chose to take part at the meet, something that was cynically used by many in the PTI as a way to criticize the government. Encouragingly, after Jaishankar’s anti-Pakistan rant in response to Bilawal Bhutto’s interviews to Indian media, even PTI leaders have had to condemn the Indian response. This is what responsible politics should be: regardless of our domestic polarization, the foreign minister representing Pakistan at an international event in India is a moment for the nation’s political stakeholders to remain united since this was not the PDM or the PPP representing Pakistan but the foreign minister representing Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to Goa to attend the SCO meet also shows the importance Pakistan gives to this regional forum, something the foreign minister also pointed out in his address to the SCO event. With a looming economic crisis, it is important for Pakistan to look for regional cooperation, trade and connectivity to boost our exports. While Bilawal Bhutto has reiterated that the SCO summit was not at all a bilateral meet, he did talk about Kashmir in his interaction with Pakistani media present at Goa, reaffirming that Pakistan’s position on Occupied Kashmir has not changed and it is India that has to create a conducive environment for talks between the two sides. Calling peace “our destiny”, the foreign minister has also not minced his words about India’s decision to convene the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Srinagar, saying this shows its “arrogance” and also violates international law. It is important that Pakistan brings this issue up at every opportunity and every international forum so that the world does not forget what the Indian government is doing to the innocent people of Kashmir. There is however hope that in the future all countries in the SCO can work effectively through multilateral efforts for regional prosperity which cannot come about without making the region safer for all of its citizens.