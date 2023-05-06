Clifford Chance appoints new head

New York: Clifford Chance announced on Friday the appointment of partner Zarrar Sehgal as head of the firm's Global Asset Finance Group.
Sehgal will lead the 125-strong international team of asset finance lawyers who work alongside the firm's global corporate, tax, insolvency, litigation and regulatory practices to provide full-service advice to clients.
Assuming the role from William Glaister, Sehgal is also co-head of the Global Financial Markets group in the Americas, and head of Clifford Chance's Global Transport & Logistics sector group.
Chambers USA 2022 ranked Sehgal Band 1 in Transportation: Aviation: Finance (Nationwide), and he has also been inducted into Legal500's Hall of Fame in the United States for Transport: Aviation and Air Travel – Finance.
Considered one of the foremost experts on a wide variety of international asset finance transactions, Sehgal's experience includes acquisition financing, leveraged leasing, secured lending, structured financing and export credit agency-supported financings.
"With thanks to William Glaister [Global Head of Financial Markets] for his many years of contributions, I step into this role to lead an incredibly ambitious and successful group," Sehgal shared.
