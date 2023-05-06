Perpetual inequality

LAHORE: Globally, real wages have fallen, poverty is rising, and inequality has increased. But inequality matters most in countries where workers after toiling hard for eight hours or more are unable to provide two square meals a day to their family.

Inequality can deprive low-income earners of basic necessities such as food, shelter, healthcare, and education. This is because they may not have enough income to afford these necessities, which can lead to a lower quality of life. Inequality impact is devastating in situations when real wages continue to decline as in Pakistan.

Minimum wage is a ray of hope for the poor. Basically minimum wage is fixed on the assumption that income thus generated would be adequate to provide a family or individual minimum basic necessities of life.

The basic principles on which minimum wage is fixed by the government vary by country, but generally include factors such as the cost of living, the level of skill and experience required for the job, and the competitiveness of the labour market.

In the developed economies and all rapidly growing countries, both men and women are engaged in economic activities to run the household on combined income. In countries like ours, the women generally remain out of the economic stream.

The bread earners are usually the male members of the family. Under these circumstances it is not possible to manage a household comprising 6.5 people (the average family size in Pakistan is 6.5).

In this situation the inequality tends to increase. There are ways to reduce inequality, these include implementing progressive taxation, increasing access to education and healthcare, providing social safety nets such as unemployment benefits and food assistance, and promoting equal opportunities in the workplace.

These measures empower the poor. On the basis of education, health and skills they can wriggle out of poverty. Unfortunately, education and healthcare have gone out of reach of the poor. The state-owned facilities in these sectors are highly substandard.

The state lacks the resources to offer unemployment benefits to the jobless. Food or cash assistance though is available to the poor, it is making them dependent on these dole outs for life.

The private sector can play a role in reducing poverty by creating jobs and investing in low-income communities. This can be done through initiatives such as job training programmes, affordable housing developments, and partnerships with local organisations focused on poverty alleviation.

Additionally, companies can pay employees a fair wage and provide benefits such as healthcare and paid time off, which can help reduce income inequality. Enterprises have been hard hit. Many could not cope with the cumulative effects of recent unexpected events. Small and micro-enterprises were particularly affected, and many have ceased operations.

But the corporate sector has shown healthy results in Pakistan even during recession. The enterprises that lost fortunes are looking towards the resource starved state for help and those that are still earning handsomely are not prepared to share the booty.

First and foremost, government policies and actions must be human-centred, that allow people to pursue both their material well-being and their spiritual development in conditions of freedom and dignity, economic security and equal opportunity.

Successive governments have asked the common man to bear hardships in the name of national interest. People feel that the sacrifices they made to get through COVID-19, floods, recessions have not been recognised, let alone rewarded. Their voices are not being heard clearly enough. This, combined with a perceived lack of opportunities, has created a disturbing level of mistrust.