Govt intervention needed to enhancepost-harvest value chain for apple growers

KARACHI: Apple growers should adopt modern techniques of post-harvest and the government should provide facilities of packing materials/refrigerated trucks for transportation and cold storage and access to market to minimise post-harvest losses, an online moot was told of Friday.

Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) conducted the webinar on the topic ‘Harvest and post-harvest handling techniques of apple’. The harvesting of apple fruit will start by early June until the end of November. The apple fruit is more sensitive and responsive toward the mishandling and malpractices of harvesting and packaging.

“Currently, we [Pakistan] are getting 5.5MT/acre production [of apple] while New Zealand is getting about 68MT/acre,” Dr. Muhammad Javed Tareen, technical member chief ministers inspection team, Balochistan, said.

He explained reasons of low production in Pakistan and impact of malpractices and lack of knowledge of recommended production technology of apple on quality, yield and post-harvest losses.

Tareen also trained growers in the webinar on harvesting, safe handling, packing and packaging of apple. He explained the causes of post-harvest losses, lack of skilled labors, immature/premature/over mature harvest, poor sorting and grading practices/poor temperature and relative humidity in storage/improper packing and washing.

He stressed that apple growers should adopt modern techniques of post-harvest. Production of apple in Pakistan is approximately 2 lakh acre and its annual production is approximately 7 lakh tonnes.

Being a cold region fruit, apple cultivation in the country is limited to the hilly areas of Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The aim of the webinar was to bring the maximum of the stakeholders on board to discuss harvesting, postharvest handling, transportation, bagging, loading, unloading, storages issues of apple to minimise the postharvest losses and availability of premium quality apple in domestic and high-end-market, PHDEC said.

The experts from the local agriculture department and National Agricultural Research Centre would enlighten the small holders of apple on recommended harvesting, postharvest handling, and packing techniques.

Raheel Abbas, manager agri-products, PHDEC welcomed the participants by highlighting the latest developments at PHDEC, including implementation of a 3-year plan that includes capacity building of stakeholders and infrastructure development. He added that PHDEC had been emphasising on product development.

Dr. Farooq Khan, senior research officer at Agriculture Research Institute, Mingora Swat, trained the growers on harvesting, safe handling, packing and packaging of apple. He explained about the post-harvest losses of apple at different stage from harvesting to packing and transportation.

Khan highlighted about how to minimise post-harvest losses, pre-cooing/sorting/waxing/grading /storage technologies, and how to avoid fruit damage. He also explained the method of harvesting and time of harvesting of apple, and how to sorting/grading and packaging of apple.

Participants from growers, processors, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic of post-harvest management. The participants suggested that organising physical activities would be more fruitful for stakeholders.