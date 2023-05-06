Govt seeks audited financial data from refineries to ensure compliance with refining policy

KARACHI: The government has sought audited financial data from refineries pertaining to their existing cash reserves, deemed duty realisation, and investments made towards upgrades in alignment with the Refining Policy 2023.

Ministry of Energy – Petroleum Division in a letter to the local refineries asked them to provide the details related to their financial matters in connection with the Refining Policy 2023 for up-gradation of refineries.

Last week, Cabinet Committee on Energy took up the refining policy; however, it did not accord approval to it and sought more details from the refineries in connection with the policy. The ministry sought the audited data of current cash reserves and details of full benefits being availed under the existing pricing formula. It also asked the refineries to submit the audited data on realisation of deemed duty and amount invested for refinery’s infrastructure and up-gradation since 2002-23 up to December 2022.

Commenting on the latest move of the government to seek the details on deemed duty, people from the refining sector termed it a futile exercise to waste time, as the requested information was provided thrive during the previous government of PTI.

“We told the government many times about the investment of deemed duty but it is again seeking the information for no reason,” a top official of a refinery told The News.

He said that upgrade projects of local refineries have been lingering on due to non-approval of the refining policy. It is also strange that the Prime Minister holds the portfolio of the Petroleum Ministry and he in the capacity of minister signed it, but the bureaucracy has been dragging the feet on this policy, which would attract new investment in the local refining sector, he added,

The government does not look interested in the refining policy and has just been dilly dallying on the matter. “Government should tell us plainly that we wouldn’t approve the policy so that we should shelve our upgradation projects and stop wooing the investors to invest in the coming months,” he commented.

The local refineries are meeting 55 percent of Pakistan’s annual demand for petroleum products, which include supplies for defence needs and essential transportation, the draft of the refining policy states.

Domestic refineries make annual foreign exchange savings of more than $1 billion and process about 70,000 barrels of local crude and condensate per day. They also generate more than 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities and make a substantial contribution to the national exchequer and gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the draft of the oil refining policy, all existing refineries are encouraged to upgrade/modernise/expand (upgrade) to produce environment friendly fuels as per Euro-V specifications and to maximise production of motor gasoline and diesel by minimising furnace oil (FO).