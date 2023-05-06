Increase in forward premiums boosts dollar liquidity in FX market

KARACHI: The US dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market has been boosted by an increase in three and six months forward premiums and a decline in the central bank's net short positions, which is expected to help stabilise or even appreciate the rupee in the coming days, analysts said on Friday.

US currency supply in the market has improved due to a rise in remittances and dollar selling by exporters in forward transactions. Optimus Capital Management, citing data, said, “USD supply in the interbank market has considerably improved as manifested in rising PKR/USD forward premiums and declining SBP net short positions.”

Reiterating this further, Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said, “SBP does a currency swap, mainly with local banks. Net short means SBP will have a liability to pay dollars when deal settles.”

According to analysts, on the back of this, the rupee would likely remain stable against the dollar. Mustafa Mustansir, head of research at Taurus Securities, referring to the increase in the forward premiums, said that the PKR would remain stable compared to the USD “with slight correction even”.

“This will also reduce the spread between interbank and open market USD rate. It also means smoother LC (letters of credit) payment for importers because banks would have more dollars to retire them,” he added.

The official inflow of dollars has improved recently, especially in the case of remittances. And the realisation of export proceeds through banks, Mustansir added. The rupee stayed stable against the dollar due to better supplies. In the interbank market, the rupee gained 0.08 percent to close at 283.59 per dollar on Friday. The local unit rose by 2.50 rupees to 287 versus the dollar in the open market.

The current account would likely be surplus in April as well with remittances expected to post above the $2.5 billion mark. Swap premiums are trading at staggering levels of 350 and 750 paisas (one, three months respectively) and yet, there are just a handful of exporters selling dollars forward and those that are, are all under 1-month tenors, according to Tresmark’s weekly note.

The derivative position of the SBP has also strengthened. As a result, the central bank’s borrowing from domestic commercial banks decreased from $5.7 billion in February to $4.8 billion in March, according to data cited by Optimus Capital Management.

As the central bank has borrowed the reserves heldwith the commercial banks (swap dollars for rupees), analysts calculate the net foreign exchange derivatives position by deducting foreign exchange reserves held with commercial banks from reserves held with the State Bank of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank slightly decreased by $6 million to $4.457 billion in the week ending April 28. However, the total reserves of the country increased by $19 million to $10.043 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also rose by $25 million to stand at $5.586 billion.

Rauf said that the reserves situation has improved; however, the levels are far from comfortable. “Pakistan needs at least $10 billion to be able to function properly,” he added. The forex reserves have remained under pressure since a $6.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout package stalled.