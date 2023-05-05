Amnesty calls on Morocco to free jailed journalists

RABAT: Rights group Amnesty International has accused Morocco of denying jailed journalists and an academic access to materials so they can read and write, and called for their release. In a statement, which Moroccan authorities on Thursday rejected, Amnesty said this amounted to a violation of their right to freedom of expression.

“To deprive imprisoned journalists of pens and paper is punitive, unnecessary and a deliberate attack on their freedom of expression,” Amnesty´s Rawya Rageh said on Wednesday.

Journalists Omar Radi, Soulaimane Raissouni and Taoufik Bouachrine are in prison after being sentenced to five, six and 15 years respectively in cases of sexual assault. The Amnesty statement also cited human rights lawyer Mohamed Ziane, 80, given “a three-year prison sentence for 11 unrelated charges, including bogus charges of insulting public officials, as well as a charge of sexual assault”. “He is accused of bogus charges that stem solely from exercising his right to freedom of expression,” Amnesty said.