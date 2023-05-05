Jamaica, Belize eye ditching UK monarchy

LONDON: Jamaica and Belize are both on course to ditch Britain´s King Charles III as their head of state and become republics, leading politicians said in interviews on Thursday.

The comments come just before the British monarch, who ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died last year, is formally crowned at London´s Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Jamaica and Belize are former UK colonies in the Caribbean that have been independent for decades. But, like 12 other Commonwealth nations outside Britain, they retained the UK sovereign as head of state.

In an interview with Sky News, Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica´s minister for legal and constitutional affairs, said Charles´s coronation has accelerated her nation´s plans to become a republic.