Trump denies rape allegation in video testimony played in court

NEW YORK: Donald Trump described his rape accuser as “mentally sick” in a videotaped deposition that was played for jurors in his sexual assault and defamation civil trial on Thursday. “She´s a liar and she´s really a sick person. I think she´s sick, mentally sick,” Trump said of former American columnist E. Jean Carroll.
He made the comments in October when he sat for a deposition in Carroll´s lawsuit against the ex-president. Carroll sued Trump last year alleging that he raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. She also claims that he defamed her when he accused her of lying after she went public with the allegation in 2019.
Trump has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations and has not been criminally prosecuted over them. During the deposition, Trump reiterated his claim that he does not know who Carroll is and repeated several times comments he´s made before that “she´s not my type.”
RABAT: Rights group Amnesty International has accused Morocco of denying jailed journalists and an academic access to...
WASHINGTON: A billionaire Republican donor paid for the private school tuition of Justice Clarence Thomas´s...
KHARTOUM: US President Joe Biden on Thursday threatened to impose new sanctions over Sudan´s conflict, saying the...
DAMASCUS: Iran´s president on Thursday hailed his visit to Damascus as a “turning point”, after Tehran´s support...
ROME: Italy´s foreign minister cancelled a trip to Paris on Thursday after a French minister criticised Rome´s...
WASHINGTON: Plagues of locusts that darken the skies and devastate all things that grow have been recorded since...