Trump denies rape allegation in video testimony played in court

NEW YORK: Donald Trump described his rape accuser as “mentally sick” in a videotaped deposition that was played for jurors in his sexual assault and defamation civil trial on Thursday. “She´s a liar and she´s really a sick person. I think she´s sick, mentally sick,” Trump said of former American columnist E. Jean Carroll.

He made the comments in October when he sat for a deposition in Carroll´s lawsuit against the ex-president. Carroll sued Trump last year alleging that he raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. She also claims that he defamed her when he accused her of lying after she went public with the allegation in 2019.

Trump has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations and has not been criminally prosecuted over them. During the deposition, Trump reiterated his claim that he does not know who Carroll is and repeated several times comments he´s made before that “she´s not my type.”