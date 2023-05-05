Four far-right Proud Boys convicted of sedition over Capitol attack

WASHINGTON: Four members of the far-right Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy on Thursday for their roles in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Enrique Tarrio, the former “national chairman” of the Proud Boys, and three other members of the neofascist organisation were found guilty after a high-profile trial in the nation´s capital, US media reported. Tarrio and four of his lieutenants -- Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola -- were accused of trying to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden´s 2020 presidential election victory over Trump.

Tarrio was not in Washington on January 6 but was accused of directing the storming of the Capitol by members of the Proud Boys. Tarrio, Biggs, Nordean and Rehl were convicted of seditious conspiracy, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, while the jury deadlocked after seven days of deliberations over the sedition charge facing Pezzola.