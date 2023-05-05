UK Tories brace for losses in Sunak’s first big date with voters

LONDON: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak´s Conservatives braced for heavy losses on Thursday in their first major electoral test since he became the UK´s third leader in the space of a few chaotic weeks last year.

In the depths of the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, the local council elections across swathes of England will illuminate the main parties´ standing ahead of a UK-wide general election expected next year.

Sunak conceded that his Tory party faced a “hard” trial with voters, after it ditched Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss in quick succession last year. “Good councillors will lose their seats because of all that has happened over the past year,” he reportedly said at a think-tank event late on Wednesday.

“I´ve only been prime minister for six months but I do believe we´re making good progress.” Voting stations opened at 7:00 am (0600 GMT), for more than 8,000 council seats across 230 English districts, and close at 10:00 pm (2100 GMT).

Most results should be clear by late Friday -- just as Britain gears up for Saturday´s coronation of King Charles III. In national polls, the opposition Labour party has built a double-digit lead over the Conservatives, and is portraying Thursday as a referendum on “13 years of Tory failure”.

Surveys suggest voters are deeply worried about decades-high inflation and the crisis engulfing the state-run National Health Service, as doctors and nurses strike for better pay. Writing in the Daily Mirror, Labour leader Keir Starmer detailed a charge sheet of failing public services, rising crime and record hospital waiting lists.

“Your vote matters,” he said. “If you believe it´s time to build a better Britain, grab your photo ID, get down to your polling station and vote for Labour today.” Sunak has defended a change introduced by his government for these elections requiring voters to show photo identification for the first time, a move denounced by Labour and others as an attempt to suppress the vote.