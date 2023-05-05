Zelensky insists on creation of special court over Russian aggression

THE HAGUE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted on Thursday that a special tribunal must be created to hold Russia to account for its “crime of aggression”, while on a surprise visit to the Netherlands.

The Ukrainian president is on a rare first visit to the lowlands country after meeting Nordic leaders a day before in Helsinki, and is drumming up military support ahead of Kyiv´s offensive against Russia.

“There should be responsibility for this crime. And this can only be enforced by the tribunal,” he told diplomats and officials after visiting the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russia´s Vladimir Putin over a war crime charge.

Zelensky said: “Of course, we all want to see a different Vladimir here in The Hague. The one who deserves to be sentenced for his criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law.”

“Only one Russian crime led to all of these crimes: this is the crime of aggression, the start of evil, the primary crime. There should be responsibility for this crime,” he added in his speech. “That´s why we insist on the tribunal´s creation,” an idea Zelensky said was already being backed by 39 countries.

Kyiv is pressing for a special tribunal to be set up to prosecute Moscow for the crime of aggression because it sees this as a way to achieve faster justice and more easily target the Kremlin´s top officials.

Some of Kyiv´s Western backers have said it may be hard to get broad international backing for a one-off tribunal and say a more feasible approach could be to set up a “hybrid” court under Ukrainian law.

Zelensky however rejected the idea of a hybrid court. “(Responsibility) can only be enforced by the tribunal of law which must work in the full to ensure justice, not hybrid promises, not hybrid impunity but full-scale justice,” he said.

“Our clear-cut position is... and I expressed my opinion on this: we are going to work without any form of hybrid (court) altogether,” Zelensky told reporters after meeting Dutch and Belgian Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo. “This is a matter of principle for us,” he said.

Russia has repeatedly denied any abuses by its forces, but the ICC wants to prosecute Putin for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since Moscow´s full-scale invasion last year in February.

Zelensky previously pushed Nato to invite Ukraine to join the alliance, but said Kyiv was “realistic” about not joining while it was still fighting a war against Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow on Thursday accused the US of masterminding a drone attack on the Kremlin, a charge denied by Washington, and said Ukrainian sabotage on Russian territory had reached “unprecedented momentum”.

Moscow said President Vladimir Putin was working from the Kremlin the day after the attack, which it said was a Ukrainian attempt to kill him. “Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Kyiv only does what it is told to do... Washington should understand clearly that we know this,” he said. Ukraine has denied responsibility, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying “We do not attack Moscow or Putin.”