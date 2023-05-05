WHO mulls whether to lift Covid emergency status

GENEVA: Dwindling Covid deaths may have allowed “normal” life to largely resume but uncertainties persist, the WHO chief said on Thursday, as experts debated if the global health emergency should be declared over.

The World Health Organisation´s emergency committee´s 15th meeting on the crisis comes more than three years after the UN health agency on January 30, 2020 first sounded its highest level of alarm over what was then called the novel coronavirus.

The independent committee meets every three months to discuss the pandemic and reports to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who then decides whether Covid-19 remains a so-called public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) -- the highest level of alert.

The emergency committee meeting, chaired by French doctor Didier Houssin, kicked off shortly after noon (1000 GMT) and was due to last all afternoon, although the outcome was unlikely to be published Thursday.

Speaking to the experts at the start of Thursday´s closed-door meeting, Tedros recalled that during their last meeting in January they had noted that the number of weekly deaths from Covid was declining following a spike in China after it lifted restrictions late last year.

He hailed that this trend had continued -- WHO estimates that Covid-19 deaths have dropped by 95 percent since the start of the year -- allowing “life to return to ´normal´ in most countries”.

“At the same time, some critical uncertainties about the evolution of the virus persist, which make it difficult to predict future transmission dynamics or seasonality,” he warned, according to a written version of his address sent to journalists.