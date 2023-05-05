17 killed in Egypt motorway collision

CAIRO: 17 people were killed when a truck and a bus collided on a motorway in southern Egypt on Thursday, the health ministry said.
It said another 29 people were injured, and that 26 ambulances were sent to the scene of the accident on the road between the southern cities of Kharga and Asyut. Egypt´s roads are notoriously dangerous and often badly maintained, and drivers often break speed limits and other traffic rules.
