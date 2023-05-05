 
Friday May 05, 2023
New cemetery for WWI soldiers to be built in France

By AFP
May 05, 2023

LOOS-EN-GOHELLE, France: Construction was launched on Thursday for a new cemetery in northern France that will be used to bury freshly discovered remains of World War I soldiers. Bones are regularly found in the fields of northeastern France that were the scene of mass killings during the trench warfare of the 1914-1918 conflict.