Troops deployed to Indian state after protests kill six

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities deployed hundreds of military personnel and cut off internet services to a northeastern region on Thursday, after the deaths of six people in violent ethnic clashes.

The troops were sent to the state of Manipur, along the border with Myanmar, after a protest march by tribal groups turned violent on Wednesday. “Curfew has been imposed... situation is tense but is now under control,” Awangbow Newmai, a Manipur government minister, told AFP. He confirmed the death toll.