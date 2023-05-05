PTI leaders don’t appear before ACE

LAHORE: Former provincial ministers Aslam Iqbal, Ansar Majeed and Yawar Bukhari, former MNA Ehsanullah Tiwana, Ghulam Sarwar, Umar Tanveer Butt and Aamir Mehmood Kayani did not appear before Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, investigation officers despite being summoned on Thursday.

Aslam Iqbal is accused of making illegal recruitments in the Tevta for posts from grade 1 to 17. He allegedly recruited his favourites for bribes. Tiwana is accused of committing corruption in various contracts with the connivance of local government and community development Khushab officers. He gave the contract of dressing room and platform in Joharabad Mandi, Dr Abdul Qadir Khan Park and Football Ground to his front man. Former MNA Aamir Mehmood Kayani, his son Fahad Kayani and Ehsan Hamidi are accused of setting up an illegal housing society.

The ACE has also summoned four MPs including former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar today (May 5). MNA Umar Tanveer Butt and Yawar Bukhari allegedly received bribes in awarding contracts of development projects worth Rs 500 million. Usman Buzdar is accused of encroachment on 2 kanal 5 marlas of government land of the Municipal Corporation DG Khan, while Khyal Ahmed Castro, Waris Aziz, Adil Parvez Gujjar, Shakeel Shahid, Umar Farooq and Faisal Niazi have also been summoned.