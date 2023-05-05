Elahi’s house raid: ACE officer apologises for his comments

LAHORE: Additional DG Anti-Corruption Waqas Hassan on Thursday apologised in front of the media at the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab Headquarters, in Lahore.

He said: "I am apologising in front of the media today in front of everyone on the order of the court." He said: "A petition was filed in the high court in which I made such comments during the raid on Ch Pervaiz Elahi. I am not apologising because we went to arrest Pervaiz; rather, I am apologising because I had passed the comments. He said: "I apologise to everyone for these comments.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore High Court had directed the additional director-general of anti-corruption, Waqas Hassan, and other officials of the department and Punjab police to submit a written apology by May 5 over the matter of a raid on former provincial chief minister Pervez Elahi's residence despite protective bail granted to him.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh was hearing a plea filed by Pervaiz Elahi seeking the initiation of contempt proceedings against anti-corruption and Punjab police officials for conducting a raid on his Zahoor Elahi residence. In response to the question, he said he could only support the position of the provincial government and the federal government as a government officer.

He said that there is a way of law; only courts decide for justice. He said that those who have committed or have been involved in corruption will face the law. He said that we went to arrest Pervaiz Elahi when the stone-pelting happened and the police took action. We went to the house, knocked on his door, and informed him about the case.

He said that an inquiry is underway into the escape Pervaiz Elahi's alleged frontman from custody. He said that it was definitely the officials' negligence in letting him escape, for which a case had been registered.