India’s decision to host G-20 summit in Srinagar violation of UNSC resolutions: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq Thursday strongly condemned India's decision to hold a meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar, the capital of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In his statement, the AJK premier said that India's controversial decision to host the G-20 summit from May 22 to 24 in the occupied territory was a flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the United Nations Charter and international law.

He made it clear that such actions cannot hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir, saying Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that has been pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for more than seven decades.

India, he emphasized, cannot hoodwink the world community by using such tactics, like by hosting an international conference in Srinagar. “New Delhi cannot deflect the attention of the international community away from Kashmir that has been reeling under relentless oppression for the past several years,” he maintained.

He urged the Muslim countries, which are currently members of the G-20, to take effective notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in the disputed region. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that G-20 Islamic countries including Turkey, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia should boycott the upcoming event being hosted in Srinagar.

Referring to the Indian government's nefarious designs in the region, the PM said that India was trying to mislead the world and hide ground realities by hosting a high profile event in Jammu and Kashmir, the disputed territory which it had occupied illegally against the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He said that the Indian government unilaterally and illegally changed the special status of Kashmir in August 2019, in brazen violation of the UNSC resolutions. He added that it was high time that the member countries of the highest forum should realize the Indian motives behind holding the summit events and its far-reaching consequences on Kashmir.

The PM said that the people of Kashmir have been demanding implementation of the UNSC resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. He said that it was imperative that the G-20 nations should realize their moral obligations and play their much needed role to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully, thereby pursuing the Indian government to allow Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination and determine their political future through free, fair and impartial plebiscite.