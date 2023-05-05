Man found dead

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was found dead in his house in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Jalal Maqsood. The police started investigation after shifting the body to the morgue.
Youth injured
by addicts dies: A 20-year-old youth expired in hospital on Thursday, 16 days after he was injured by drug addicts in the Tibbi City area.
The victim identified as Hafiz Ameer forbade addicts from using drugs, on which they cut his throat with a sharp-edged weapon 16 days ago.
He was admitted to hospital where he died. The police shifted the body to the morgue.
