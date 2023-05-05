LHC bars harassment of Murad Saeed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the authorities from harassing Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Murad Saeed.

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq heard the petition and sought the record of all the cases against Murad Saeed from the federal government and all provinces.

In the application, it was said that Murad Saeed had been a former federal minister against whom cases were being registered on political grounds and the relevant institutions were not providing the details of the cases. Meanwhile, the Malakand judicial magistrate has issued bailable arrest warrants for Murad Saeed in a case registered at Durgai Levies police station Durgai on April 28.