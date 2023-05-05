Govt asked to check ‘misuse’ of reduced 12pc GST facility

ISLAMABAD: The high-profile Reform and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) has recommended the government avoid misuse of reduced rate of GST of 12 percent for Tier-1 retailers connected with Point of Sale (POS) machines in the upcoming budget for 2023-24. It recommended that if the misuse cannot be plugged, then the standard rate of 18 percent GST should be imposed on them.

According to the recommendations in the interim report by RRMC during a recently held meeting with Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, there were reports that importers were bringing textile raw materials (like yarn) and selling the same by applying sales tax at the rate of 12 percent (under entry 66 of the 8th Schedule) by getting POS registration. As per entry 66, the benefit of the reduced rate is only available on finished fabric/finished articles of textile/leather instead of raw materials.

However, under this system, raw material is being sold by showing the supply of finished fabric. Such suppliers do not show any major use of gas/electricity to justify production, rather they buy invoices for toll manufacturing to justify the conversion of yarn into finished fabric.

To prevent this unscrupulous practice, the following should be mandatory for entities whose imports are over 70percent of their output and who get the POS facility such as it (a) should state the number of their retail shops and provide the square feet of retail space, detailed address, and Google pin location of all the retail stores; and (b) The value addition of their output sales over their import input should be at least 20 percent. That is input should not be more than 80 percent.

Alternatively, the rate of finished fabric sold via POS is brought up at par with a standard rate of GST of 18 percent. “This proposal is aimed at avoiding revenue leakage and misuse of reduced rate facility,” the interim report added. The POS system introduced at the Tier-1 retail stage is fast becoming a tool for fraudulent transactions due to the poor performance of the software. “Several instances of sales at the outlets outside the POS system have been reported. There are also reports that duplicate invoices with the same Bar code number are being issued by retailers leading to a serious leakage in sales tax collection,” some members of the RRMC pointed out during deliberations for preparation of the interim report. “It is suggested that the POS software may be evaluated to check for effective controls around the system by an independent third party,” the RRMC recommended. Moreover, the FBR’s subsidiary PRAL’s capacity to run the system efficiently also needs to be evaluated and the option to outsource POS to a well-reputed IT firm having experience of similar operations may be evaluated. RRMC also recommended strong enforcement and surprise checks on a routine and frequent basis. This whole system of POS should be run to stop sales tax leakage and bring effective controls to operate the system ideally through a competent team of independent professionals, the RRMC recommended.