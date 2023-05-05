PAC chief vows comprehensive probe into Justice Mazahar case

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has consigned the proposal of Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for undertaking thorough investigations into the assets and allegations against apex court’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for action.

The National Assembly accorded approval earlier on Thursday to the proposal by the minister, who had also served as Speaker of the National Assembly. While talking to The News Thursday evening, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said the committee would go for a complete inquiry into the assets of the judge and the matter would also be referred to the Auditor General of Pakistan for his report. The Registrar of the Supreme Court would also be summoned in the case, he added. He said that no stone would be left unturned for reaching the facts and justice would be ensured in the matter.

Ayaz Sadiq, on a point of order, told the National Assembly that a reference and a lot of material against a judge had piled up. He said that the PAC could coordinate with the FBR and other agencies.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, referred the matter to the PAC with the approval of the House. The sources said the NA Secretariat has transmitted the ruling of the chair to the PAC.