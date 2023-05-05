Imran’s ego hinders political reconciliation: Shazia

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri Thursday said Pakistan could not afford any more political chaos, as political stability was vital for the economic stability of the country.

“During negotiations between the government and PTI, it was agreed to hold the elections on the same day, but the other conditions were not met by a stubborn person,” she said while addressing a press conference here. Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki was also present.

Shazia said the PPP started the political dialogue with all the parties and took them on board, including the PTI. She said all the parties had agreed on holding the elections the same day across the country but this effort for political reconciliation was being marred by the inflexibility of Imran Khan.

She said the Constitution could not be staked at the whims of an individual. “A stubborn person wearing a bucket, who is not able to show his face, does not care about Pakistan. He is a U-turn expert and does not care that the country is suffering from instability. This person is not coming out of his stubbornness and ego shell,” she said. Shazia urged Imran Khan to stop using the institutions for his political gains. She said institutions could not dictate the parliament. “Pakistan’s democracy is facing threats; we all stand to defend the parliament. Any action against the Constitution will not be tolerated.”

Shazia said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto attended the SCO conference after consulting the political leaders. “We did not give missed calls to Modi; we have no interest. It was Imran who sent out congratulations to Modi in 2019 and good wishes for the election,” she said.

She said Bilawal went to Goa (India) to participate in the SCO meeting, which was an important forum of the region and Pakistan should not leave any forum. “There will be no meeting between Pakistan and India in the SCO conference, as its TORs are set,” she said.

Kundi said the PPP and KP province had serious reservations about the census. “A press conference will be held with regard to the concerns about the census,” he said.

Kundi said Bilawal fought for the cause of Pakistan like his maternal grandfather and mother. “When Bilawal called Modi the Butcher of Gujarat, the PTI felt hurt the same way as RSS,” he said. He said if Imran Khan wanted to come out on the streets, then he will have to remove the bucket from his face.