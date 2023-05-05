PAC seeks details of plots given to judges, generals, MPs

Heads of depts not conducting audit should go home —Public Accounts Committee website/file

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has sought the details of plots given to parliamentarians, ministers, judges and generals within the limits of Capital Development Authority and also their value at the time of allotment and whether their full price was paid.

The committee expressed serious concerns over encroachments in the big markets of Islamabad and said a uniform policy should be made on this issue.

The committee met at the Parliament House with Noor Alam Khan in the chair.

Audit paras related to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the financial year 2020-21 and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the financial year 2021-21 were examined in the meeting.

Besides seeking the details of plots from the CDA, the committee also directed the Pakistan Housing Foundation to provide information about important personalities who had been given plots so far and also their value at the time of allotment and whether the full price of those plots was paid.

Addressing Chairman CDA Noor Amin Mengal, Noor Alam Khan said he would issue a letter of appreciation to him but immediately after that, the CDA staff encroached on the footpaths by taking money from people. He said the CDA should start an operation against the encroachments in the elite areas. The CDA chairman said a committee had been formed on this matter. “In some areas, licenses were given and if the PAC gives the order, these would be abolished,” he said.

The PAC directed that permission to install chairs should be given at specific times and this permission should not be free.

Taking up the issue of faulty construction of Margalla Road, the committee directed that an inquiry should be made against the contractor. The CDA chairman said the project was completed before he took charge of the office.

The committee directed the CDA to investigate the faulty construction of Margalla Road. Examining the audit paras related to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the PAC sought the details of solar panels provided by China for Gwadar. The committee asked secretary maritime and chairman Gwadar Port for complete details of the solar panels.