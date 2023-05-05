FIA summons ex-PM Gilani in TDAP graft case on 8th

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani to record his statement in connection with an inquiry pertaining to a corruption case of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The FIA Multan has asked the former premier to bring all relevant records to the investigation officers on May 8. On December 14, 2014, a court had given Gilani an exemption from appearance.

It is pertinent to mention that Gilani and some former and serving senior TDAP officials, along with a few others, were booked by the FIA Karachi in three cases for their alleged involvement in the approval and disbursement of fraudulent trade subsidies worth about Rs one billion to several fake companies through fictitious claims and backdated cheques. In the TDAP illegal rebate scandal, several people along with different companies were booked in over 70 cases in 2013. The late PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim was among those nominated in the case.