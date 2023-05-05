Six Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

Martyred soldiers (L to R) Sepoy Nazir Khan, Naik Javed lqbal and Sepoy Bismillah Jan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain and Havaldar Saleem Khan. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in North Waziristan on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Dirduni, North Waziristan District. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and three terrorists were sent to hell, while injuring another two.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Details of Shuhada are: Havaldar Saleem Khan (age 36 years, resident of District Tank), Naik Javed lqbal (age 37 years, resident of District Kohat), Sepoy Nazir Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Bannu), Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan), Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (age 22 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (age 22 years, resident of District Khyber).

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR statement said.